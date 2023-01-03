Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Vivo Y22 VS Xiaomi Poco C50 Vivo Y22 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Vivo Y22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81% 82.4%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 164.3 g (5.8 oz) Waterproof - IPX5 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco C50 81% Vivo Y22 +2% 82.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco C50 and Vivo Y22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 660 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco C50 140 Vivo Y22 +141% 338 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco C50 506 Vivo Y22 +140% 1215 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco C50 78952 Vivo Y22 +176% 218204 CPU - 70115 GPU - 36674 Memory - 50933 UX - 60959 Total score 78952 218204 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Go Edition Funtouch 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (54% in 60 min) Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 September 2022 Release date January 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y22 is definitely a better buy.