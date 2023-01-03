Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C50 vs Mi A1 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 65 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50
  • Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3080 mAh
  • Has a 1.02 inches larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.98% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 5-years and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio A22
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (114K versus 79K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Weighs 27 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Poco C50
62
Mi A1
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Poco C50
11
Mi A1
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco C50
66
Mi A1
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Poco C50
49
Mi A1
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Poco C50
58
Mi A1
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco C50
49
Mi A1
43

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C50
vs
Mi A1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 269 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 71.02%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40.2 ms
Contrast - 1359:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco C50
n/a
Mi A1
481 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 165 g (5.82 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Green Black, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C50 +14%
81%
Mi A1
71.02%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C50 and Xiaomi Mi A1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 660 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C50
142
Mi A1
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C50
511
Mi A1
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C50
79078
Mi A1 +45%
114967
CPU - 41253
GPU - 12372
Memory - 30571
UX - 30687
Total score 79078 114967
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco C50
n/a
Mi A1
170
PCMark 3.0 score - 5464
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Go Edition Android One
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3080 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:01 hr
Watching video - 08:48 hr
Gaming - 04:42 hr
Standby - 70 hr
General battery life
Poco C50
n/a
Mi A1
22:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 35.96 mm
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C50
n/a
Mi A1
86.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2023 September 2017
Release date January 2023 September 2017
SAR (head) - 1.75 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.76 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco C50 is definitely a better buy.

