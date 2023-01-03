Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Mi A1 VS Xiaomi Poco C50 Xiaomi Mi A1 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 65 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50 Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3080 mAh

Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3080 mAh Has a 1.02 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.02 inches larger screen size Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5) Thinner bezels – 9.98% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 9.98% more screen real estate The phone is 5-years and 5-months newer

The phone is 5-years and 5-months newer More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio A22 Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (114K versus 79K)

45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (114K versus 79K) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4) Weighs 27 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco C50 Price Xiaomi Mi A1 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 5.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 269 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81% 71.02% Display tests RGB color space - 98% PWM - Not detected Response time - 40.2 ms Contrast - 1359:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Poco C50 n/a Mi A1 481 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 155.4 mm (6.12 inches) Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 165 g (5.82 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Blue, Green Black, Gold, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco C50 +14% 81% Mi A1 71.02%

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock - 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM Go Edition Android One OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3080 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 09:01 hr Watching video - 08:48 hr Gaming - 04:42 hr Standby - 70 hr General battery life Poco C50 n/a Mi A1 22:56 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 f/2 Focal length - 35.96 mm Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features LE HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 6 5G support No -

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco C50 n/a Mi A1 86.2 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 September 2017 Release date January 2023 September 2017 SAR (head) - 1.75 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.76 W/kg Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco C50 is definitely a better buy.