Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.