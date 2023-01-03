Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C50 vs Poco C40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (132K versus 79K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 156 and 142 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C50
vs
Poco C40

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34 ms
Contrast - 1170:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco C50
n/a
Poco C40
451 nits
Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof - IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C50
81%
Poco C40 +1%
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C50 and Xiaomi Poco C40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 JLQ JR510
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 12 nanometers -
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 -
GPU clock 660 MHz -
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C50
142
Poco C40 +10%
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C50
512
Poco C40 +48%
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C50
79564
Poco C40 +67%
132776
CPU - 36431
GPU - 22163
Memory - 37186
UX - 36684
Total score 79564 132776
Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Go Edition MIUI 13 for POCO
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 4:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C50
n/a
Poco C40
80.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2023 July 2022
Release date January 2023 July 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco C40 is definitely a better buy.

