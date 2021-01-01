Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F2 Pro vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 mini

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
VS
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Comes with 2473 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 2227 mAh
  • Shows 74% longer battery life (120 vs 69 hours)
  • Has a 1.27 inches larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (846 against 619 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (588K versus 537K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 21% higher pixel density (476 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11.2 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 -
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 177 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro +37%
846 nits
iPhone 12 mini
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Poco F2 Pro +2%
87.2%
iPhone 12 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F2 Pro
912
iPhone 12 mini +74%
1589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro
3297
iPhone 12 mini +25%
4121
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro
537340
iPhone 12 mini +10%
588925

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro +37%
16:45 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +107%
25:16 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +197%
36:26 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2020 October 2020
Release date June 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.

