Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
- Comes with 2682 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 2018 mAh
- Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
- Shows 94% longer battery life (120 vs 62 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 21.8% more screen real estate
- Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (848 against 601 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 640K)
- Stereo speakers
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.1 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|177 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|219 gramm (7.72 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
913
iPhone SE (2022) +88%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3326
iPhone SE (2022) +39%
4628
|CPU
|189077
|197658
|GPU
|217190
|298378
|Memory
|114945
|105062
|UX
|123088
|128775
|Total score
|640038
|724557
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|22 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|3804
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10610
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
|-
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro +32%
16:45 hr
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +163%
25:16 hr
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +192%
36:26 hr
12:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|March 2022
|Release date
|June 2020
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.79 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.03 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).
