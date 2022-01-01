Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.