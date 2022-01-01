Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F2 Pro vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Ксиаоми Поко F2 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Comes with 2682 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 94% longer battery life (120 vs 62 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 21.8% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (848 against 601 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 640K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.1 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 177 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro +41%
848 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F2 Pro +33%
87.2%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro
3326
iPhone SE (2022) +39%
4628
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F2 Pro
640038
iPhone SE (2022) +13%
724557
CPU 189077 197658
GPU 217190 298378
Memory 114945 105062
UX 123088 128775
Total score 640038 724557
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 22 FPS -
Graphics score 3804 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10610 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced -
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:18 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro +32%
16:45 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +163%
25:16 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +192%
36:26 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2020 March 2022
Release date June 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Poco F2 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Poco F2 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Poco F2 Pro
5. OnePlus 7T vs Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
6. Apple iPhone XS vs SE (2022)
7. Apple iPhone 13 vs SE (2022)
8. Apple iPhone 12 vs SE (2022)
9. Apple iPhone 13 mini vs SE (2022)
10. Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish