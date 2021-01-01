Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F2 Pro vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR

Ксиаоми Поко F2 Про
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Comes with 1758 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 54% longer battery life (120 vs 78 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (537K versus 417K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 912 points
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 100%
PWM 177 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro +22%
846 nits
iPhone XR
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Poco F2 Pro +10%
87.2%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F2 Pro
912
iPhone XR +20%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +49%
3297
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro +29%
537340
iPhone XR
417232

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 21 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro +26%
16:45 hr
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +67%
25:16 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +141%
36:26 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F2 Pro
83.1 dB
iPhone XR +5%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2020 September 2018
Release date June 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
16 (72.7%)
6 (27.3%)
Total votes: 22

Related comparisons

1. Poco F2 Pro and Mi 9T Pro
2. Poco F2 Pro and Mi 10 Lite
3. Poco F2 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Poco F2 Pro and Mi Note 10 Pro
5. Poco F2 Pro and OnePlus 7T
6. iPhone XR and Galaxy S10
7. iPhone XR and iPhone 11
8. iPhone XR and iPhone XS
9. iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro
10. iPhone XR and OnePlus 7T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish