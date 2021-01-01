Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F2 Pro vs ROG Phone 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5

Ксиаоми Поко F2 Про
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (800K versus 631K)
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 5

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.7%
PWM 177 Hz 568 Hz
Response time 9 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro +7%
848 nits
ROG Phone 5
790 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F2 Pro +6%
87.2%
ROG Phone 5
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F2 Pro
904
ROG Phone 5 +23%
1116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro
3331
ROG Phone 5 +12%
3721
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F2 Pro
631393
ROG Phone 5 +27%
800485
AnTuTu Phone Scores (78th and 11th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ROG UI
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro
16:45 hr
ROG Phone 5 +5%
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +13%
25:16 hr
ROG Phone 5
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +15%
36:26 hr
ROG Phone 5
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 125°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 35 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F2 Pro
83.7 dB
ROG Phone 5 +10%
92.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2020 March 2021
Release date June 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 911 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 5. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
5. OnePlus 7T and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Asus ROG Phone 5
7. OnePlus 9 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5
8. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Asus ROG Phone 5
9. OnePlus 9 and Asus ROG Phone 5
10. Vivo iQOO 7 and Asus ROG Phone 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish