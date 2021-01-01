Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F2 Pro vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Google Pixel 3a

Ксиаоми Поко F2 Про
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3а
Google Pixel 3a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (537K versus 191K)
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.07 inches larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 12.2% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 395 PPI)
  • Weighs 72 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Dragontrail
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 75%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 177 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro
846 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Poco F2 Pro +16%
87.2%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 615
GPU clock 587 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +156%
912
Pixel 3a
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +139%
3297
Pixel 3a
1378
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro +181%
537340
Pixel 3a
191286
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (29th and 239th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro
16:45 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro
25:16 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro
36:26 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 11
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F2 Pro
83.1 dB
Pixel 3a
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2020 May 2019
Release date June 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Mi 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Mi 10 Lite
3. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Mi Note 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and OnePlus 7T
6. Google Pixel 3a and Apple iPhone 11
7. Google Pixel 3a and Xiaomi Mi 9
8. Google Pixel 3a and OnePlus 8
9. Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3 XL
10. Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish