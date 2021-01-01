Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro Shows 43% longer battery life (120 vs 84 hours)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Comes with 303 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4700 mAh

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 177 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Poco F2 Pro 846 nits Pixel 6 Pro +2% 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco F2 Pro 87.2% Pixel 6 Pro +2% 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Stock Android OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.89

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F2 Pro 83.7 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced May 2020 October 2021 Release date June 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.