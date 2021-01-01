Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F2 Pro vs Nova 5T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3750 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (537K versus 365K)
  • Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (846 against 504 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • Weighs 45 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM 177 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro +68%
846 nits
Nova 5T
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Poco F2 Pro +4%
87.2%
Nova 5T
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +35%
912
Nova 5T
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +34%
3297
Nova 5T
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro +47%
537340
Nova 5T
365233

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 21 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro
16:45 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro
25:16 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro
36:26 hr
Nova 5T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F2 Pro +4%
83.1 dB
Nova 5T
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2020 August 2019
Release date June 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

