Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.