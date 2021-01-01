Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F2 Pro vs Edge S – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Motorola Edge S

Ксиаоми Поко F2 Про
VS
Моторола Эдж С
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
Motorola Edge S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Motorola Edge S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (850 against 560 nits)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (668K versus 537K)
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
Edge S

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 177 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro +52%
850 nits
Edge S
560 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F2 Pro +4%
87.2%
Edge S
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Motorola Edge S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro
3309
Edge S
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro
537880
Edge S +24%
668714
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (56th and 15th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:10 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro
16:45 hr
Edge S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro
25:16 hr
Edge S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro
36:26 hr
Edge S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 121°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F2 Pro
83.7 dB
Edge S
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2020 January 2021
Release date June 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 288 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge S. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

