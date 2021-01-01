Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Motorola Edge S
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Motorola Edge S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
- Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (850 against 560 nits)
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge S
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (668K versus 537K)
- The phone is 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
91
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|177 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|219 gramm (7.72 oz)
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~1267 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
911
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3309
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
537880
Edge S +24%
668714
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (56th and 15th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
25:16 hr
Talk (3G)
36:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|121°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|January 2021
|Release date
|June 2020
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 288 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.79 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.03 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge S. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro.
