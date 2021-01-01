Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F2 Pro vs 7T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro

Ксиаоми Поко F2 Про
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
VS
Ванплас 7Т Про
OnePlus 7T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (120 vs 100 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (846 against 591 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4085 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (537K versus 480K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 31% higher pixel density (516 vs 395 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
7T Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM 177 Hz 294 Hz
Response time 9 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro +43%
846 nits
7T Pro
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Poco F2 Pro
87.2%
7T Pro +1%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +27%
912
7T Pro
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +15%
3297
7T Pro
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro +12%
537340
7T Pro
480204
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (29th and 54th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 21 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro +37%
16:45 hr
7T Pro
12:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +39%
25:16 hr
7T Pro
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +5%
36:26 hr
7T Pro
34:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F2 Pro +3%
83.1 dB
7T Pro
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2020 October 2019
Release date June 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
25 (83.3%)
5 (16.7%)
Total votes: 30

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
2. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
5. Oppo Realme X2 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 and OnePlus 7T Pro
7. Huawei P30 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and OnePlus 7T Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 7T Pro
10. OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish