Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
VS
OnePlus 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (120 vs 91 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 30% higher pixel density (513 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM 177 Hz 258 Hz
Response time 9 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro
846 nits
8 Pro +4%
880 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Poco F2 Pro
87.2%
8 Pro +4%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +1%
912
8 Pro
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro
3297
8 Pro
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro
537340
8 Pro +9%
586732

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 21 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro +34%
16:45 hr
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +52%
25:16 hr
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +28%
36:26 hr
8 Pro
28:35 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (8th and 108th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco F2 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
126
Video quality
Poco F2 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
103
Generic camera score
Poco F2 Pro
n/a
8 Pro
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F2 Pro
83.1 dB
8 Pro +1%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2020 April 2020
Release date June 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
27 (60%)
18 (40%)
Total votes: 45

