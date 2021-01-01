Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT VS Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 846 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 641K)

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 177 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Poco F2 Pro 846 nits OnePlus 9RT +52% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco F2 Pro 87.2% OnePlus 9RT +1% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660 GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco F2 Pro 907 OnePlus 9RT +22% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco F2 Pro 3304 OnePlus 9RT +10% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco F2 Pro 641503 OnePlus 9RT +11% 713869 CPU 187869 174825 GPU 213744 292456 Memory 115025 116096 UX 126452 133482 Total score 641503 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco F2 Pro 3802 OnePlus 9RT +54% 5867 Stability 99% 66% Graphics test 22 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 3802 5867 PCMark 3.0 score 10624 - AnTuTu 9 Ranking (93rd and 46th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced OxygenOS 12 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.89

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F2 Pro 83.7 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced May 2020 October 2021 Release date June 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro.