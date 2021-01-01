Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F2 Pro vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (559K versus 279K)
  • Delivers 97% higher maximum brightness (867 against 440 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (120 vs 99 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4300 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.2%
PWM 177 Hz -
Response time 9 ms 28 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 789:1
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro +97%
867 nits
Nord N10
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F2 Pro +5%
87.2%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +48%
915
Nord N10
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +79%
3369
Nord N10
1886
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro +100%
559060
Nord N10
279215
AnTuTu Android Results (32nd and 183rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 21 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro +8%
16:45 hr
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +67%
25:16 hr
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +23%
36:26 hr
Nord N10
29:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F2 Pro
83.9 dB
Nord N10
83.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced May 2020 October 2020
Release date June 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

