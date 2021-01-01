Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Oppo Find X2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Oppo Find X2, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Shows 50% longer battery life (120 vs 80 hours)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4200 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 30% higher pixel density (513 vs 395 PPI)
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 27 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
94
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
84
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.8:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|90.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|177 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|219 gramm (7.72 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
915
914
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3369
3354
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
559060
Find X2 +7%
597455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (32nd and 20th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|0:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro +94%
16:45 hr
8:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +57%
25:16 hr
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +61%
36:26 hr
22:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 912 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.79 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.03 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X2. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro.
