Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
Oppo Find X2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Oppo Find X2, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 50% longer battery life (120 vs 80 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4200 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 30% higher pixel density (513 vs 395 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
Find X2

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 395 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 177 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro +2%
867 nits
Find X2
852 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F2 Pro
87.2%
Find X2 +4%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Oppo Find X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro
3369
Find X2
3354
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro
559060
Find X2 +7%
597455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (32nd and 20th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro +94%
16:45 hr
Find X2
8:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +57%
25:16 hr
Find X2
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +61%
36:26 hr
Find X2
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F2 Pro
83.9 dB
Find X2
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2020 March 2020
Release date June 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 912 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X2. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro.

