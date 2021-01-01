Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F2 Pro vs Realme X7 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Oppo Realme X7

Ксиаоми Поко F2 Про
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
VS
Оппо Реалми X7
Oppo Realme X7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X7, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (537K versus 327K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4300 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7
  • Weighs 44 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
Realme X7

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 82.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 177 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro
846 nits
Realme X7
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Poco F2 Pro +6%
87.2%
Realme X7
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Oppo Realme X7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 587 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +58%
912
Realme X7
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +97%
3297
Realme X7
1672
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro +64%
537340
Realme X7
327385
AnTuTu Rating (29th and 123rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro
16:45 hr
Realme X7
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro
25:16 hr
Realme X7
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro
36:26 hr
Realme X7
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5184 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.7"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F2 Pro
83.1 dB
Realme X7
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2020 September 2020
Release date June 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 262 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
3. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and OnePlus 7T
6. Oppo Realme X7 and Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Oppo Realme X7 and Oppo Realme X2
8. Oppo Realme X7 and Oppo Realme X50
9. Oppo Realme X7 and Oppo Realme 7 Pro
10. Oppo Realme X7 and Oppo Realme Q2 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish