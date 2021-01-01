Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.