Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F2 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (120 vs 92 hours)
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (537K versus 349K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (846 against 612 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 140.4%
PWM 177 Hz 229 Hz
Response time 9 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro +38%
846 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 587 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro +54%
537340
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
349824

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 21 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro +14%
16:45 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +65%
25:16 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
15:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +34%
36:26 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
27:03 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (8th and 96th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2020 January 2020
Release date June 2020 February 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.29 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

