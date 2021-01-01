Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F2 Pro vs Galaxy Note 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Ксиаоми Поко F2 Про
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (559K versus 343K)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (120 vs 97 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (867 against 664 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • 30% higher pixel density (514 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 514 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 84.32%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 144.6%
PWM 177 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 9 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro +31%
867 nits
Galaxy Note 9
664 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F2 Pro +3%
87.2%
Galaxy Note 9
84.32%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 587 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +65%
915
Galaxy Note 9
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +52%
3369
Galaxy Note 9
2211
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro +63%
559060
Galaxy Note 9
343068
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (32nd and 122nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 21 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro +33%
16:45 hr
Galaxy Note 9
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +53%
25:16 hr
Galaxy Note 9
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +29%
36:26 hr
Galaxy Note 9
28:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F2 Pro +16%
83.9 dB
Galaxy Note 9
72.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2020 August 2018
Release date June 2020 August 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.381 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg 1.509 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Mi 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Mi 10 Lite
3. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Mi Note 10
5. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Mi 10
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S10
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Apple iPhone 11
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Xiaomi Mi 9
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S9
10. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Apple iPhone XS Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish