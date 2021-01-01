Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
- 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (559K versus 343K)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 24% longer battery life (120 vs 97 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (867 against 664 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- 30% higher pixel density (514 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 18 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
94
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|514 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|84.32%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|144.6%
|PWM
|177 Hz
|227 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|219 gramm (7.72 oz)
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G72MP18
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|572 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +65%
915
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +52%
3369
2211
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro +63%
559060
343068
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (32nd and 122nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|21 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro +33%
16:45 hr
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +53%
25:16 hr
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +29%
36:26 hr
28:13 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (8th and 113th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2020
|August 2018
|Release date
|June 2020
|August 2018
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.79 W/kg
|0.381 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.03 W/kg
|1.509 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is definitely a better buy.
