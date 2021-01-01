Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F2 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Ксиаоми Поко F2 Про
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (120 vs 87 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 29% higher pixel density (511 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display

Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 511 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.2%
PWM 177 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 9 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro
846 nits
Galaxy S20 Ultra +5%
892 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Poco F2 Pro
87.2%
Galaxy S20 Ultra +3%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 587 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +15%
3297
Galaxy S20 Ultra
2867
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro +5%
537340
Galaxy S20 Ultra
510643
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (29th and 34th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 21 GB 23.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro +59%
16:45 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +101%
25:16 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +50%
36:26 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
24:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F2 Pro
83.1 dB
Galaxy S20 Ultra +1%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2020 February 2020
Release date June 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
21 (72.4%)
8 (27.6%)
Total votes: 29

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or Mi 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or Mi 10 Lite
3. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or Mi Note 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or OnePlus 7T
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Huawei Honor 20 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or S20 Plus
10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Huawei P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish