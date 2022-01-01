Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Vivo X70 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro Vivo X70 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Vivo X70 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (991 against 849 nits)

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 36 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 177 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Poco F2 Pro 849 nits X70 Pro +17% 991 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco F2 Pro 87.2% X70 Pro +4% 90.3%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch OS 12 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 - Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 116° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.89

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco F2 Pro n/a X70 Pro 139 Video quality Poco F2 Pro n/a X70 Pro 111 Generic camera score Poco F2 Pro n/a X70 Pro 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F2 Pro 83.7 dB X70 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced May 2020 September 2021 Release date June 2020 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro.