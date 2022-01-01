Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs 12 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro Xiaomi 12 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 642K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Stereo speakers

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (972 against 849 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro Price Xiaomi 12 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 521 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 99.8% PWM 177 Hz 367 Hz Response time 9 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco F2 Pro 849 nits 12 Pro +14% 972 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco F2 Pro 87.2% 12 Pro +3% 89.6%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13 OS size 21 GB 26.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 115° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.89

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco F2 Pro 83.7 dB 12 Pro +1% 84.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced May 2020 December 2021 Release date June 2020 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.