Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Mi 11i
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 11i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
- Shows 25% longer battery life (120 vs 96 hours)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (796K versus 645K)
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (954 against 854 nits)
- The phone is 11-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
91
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|85.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|96.6%
|PWM
|177 Hz
|500 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|2.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|219 gramm (7.72 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
918
Mi 11i +24%
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3347
Mi 11i +9%
3657
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
645442
Mi 11i +23%
796235
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores (77th and 15th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|21 GB
|25.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4520 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro +27%
16:45 hr
13:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +55%
25:16 hr
16:28 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +50%
36:26 hr
24:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
116
Video quality
103
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|June 2020
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 600 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.79 W/kg
|0.57 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.03 W/kg
|0.77 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11i. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro.
Cast your vote
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5