Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F2 Pro vs Mi 11i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Mi 11i

Ксиаоми Поко F2 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11i
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11i

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 11i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (120 vs 96 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (796K versus 645K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (954 against 854 nits)
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
Mi 11i

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 96.6%
PWM 177 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 9 ms 2.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro
854 nits
Mi 11i +12%
954 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F2 Pro +2%
87.2%
Mi 11i
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F2 Pro
918
Mi 11i +24%
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro
3347
Mi 11i +9%
3657
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F2 Pro
645442
Mi 11i +23%
796235
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 21 GB 25.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4520 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro +27%
16:45 hr
Mi 11i
13:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro +55%
25:16 hr
Mi 11i
16:28 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro +50%
36:26 hr
Mi 11i
24:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F2 Pro
83.7 dB
Mi 11i +5%
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2020 March 2021
Release date June 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 600 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg 0.77 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11i. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
3. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or Huawei Honor 20 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or Xiaomi Mi Note 10
5. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10
6. Xiaomi Mi 11i or Samsung Galaxy S21
7. Xiaomi Mi 11i or Xiaomi Mi 11
8. Xiaomi Mi 11i or Xiaomi Poco F3
9. Xiaomi Mi 11i or Apple iPhone 13
10. Xiaomi Mi 11i or OnePlus 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish