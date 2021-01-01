Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F2 Pro vs Mi 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3000 mAh
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (559K versus 347K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (867 against 610 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F2 Pro
vs
Mi 8 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 84.09%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 177 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Poco F2 Pro +42%
867 nits
Mi 8 Pro
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F2 Pro +4%
87.2%
Mi 8 Pro
84.09%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 630
GPU clock 587 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +81%
915
Mi 8 Pro
505
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +69%
3369
Mi 8 Pro
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro +61%
559060
Mi 8 Pro
347150
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (32nd and 117th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F2 Pro
16:45 hr
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F2 Pro
25:16 hr
Mi 8 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco F2 Pro
36:26 hr
Mi 8 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F2 Pro
83.9 dB
Mi 8 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2020 September 2018
Release date June 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.969 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.03 W/kg 1.531 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

