Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Mi 8 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on May 12, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3000 mAh
- 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (559K versus 347K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (867 against 610 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
- Optical image stabilization
- Weighs 42 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
94
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2248 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|84.09%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|177 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|219 gramm (7.72 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +81%
915
505
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F2 Pro +69%
3369
1988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F2 Pro +61%
559060
347150
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (32nd and 117th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 11
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
25:16 hr
Talk (3G)
36:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2018
|Release date
|June 2020
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.79 W/kg
|0.969 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.03 W/kg
|1.531 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1