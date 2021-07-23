Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Motorola Moto G100
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G100
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (689K versus 600K)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
88
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
81
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.3%
|84.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
924
Moto G100 +3%
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 GT +18%
3388
2867
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
600803
Moto G100 +15%
689994
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results (87th and 55th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5065 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Yes (37% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:43 hr
|1:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:45 hr
Talk (3G)
37:53 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|July 2021
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 324 USD
|~ 475 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G100.
