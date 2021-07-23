Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus 7T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus 7T

Ксиаоми Поко F3 GT
VS
Ванплас 7Т
Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
OnePlus 7T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1265 mAh larger battery capacity: 5065 vs 3800 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (749 against 507 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3 GT
vs
OnePlus 7T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 86.74%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 357 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 GT
507 nits
OnePlus 7T +48%
749 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 GT
86.3%
OnePlus 7T +1%
86.74%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 GT and OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 640
GPU clock 886 MHz 627 MHz
FLOPS - ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 GT +24%
934
OnePlus 7T
754
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 GT +19%
3400
OnePlus 7T
2853
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3 GT +7%
597388
OnePlus 7T
557904
AnTuTu Rating (90th and 106th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 10.0.7
OS size - 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5065 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
OnePlus 7T
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
OnePlus 7T
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
OnePlus 7T
29:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.65
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 GT
n/a
OnePlus 7T
85.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2019
Release date July 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 331 USD ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) - 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Oppo Realme GT 5G
4. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Oppo Realme GT Neo
5. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming
6. OnePlus 7T vs Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
7. OnePlus 7T vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
8. OnePlus 7T vs Huawei P40 Pro
9. OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7
10. OnePlus 7T vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish