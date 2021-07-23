Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.