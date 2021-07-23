Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 GT vs 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 555 mAh larger battery capacity: 5065 vs 4510 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (513 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3 GT
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 90.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 258 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 GT
n/a
8 Pro
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 GT
86.3%
8 Pro +5%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 GT and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 650
GPU clock 850 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type - LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 GT
910
8 Pro
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 GT
3326
8 Pro
3315
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 GT
n/a
8 Pro
574946
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5065 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
8 Pro
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco F3 GT
n/a
8 Pro
126
Video quality
Poco F3 GT
n/a
8 Pro
103
Generic camera score
Poco F3 GT
n/a
8 Pro
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 GT
n/a
8 Pro
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 April 2020
Release date July 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 324 USD ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT.

