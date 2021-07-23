Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus 8 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- Comes with 555 mAh larger battery capacity: 5065 vs 4510 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 30% higher pixel density (513 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Optical image stabilization
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
93
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
95
94
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
86
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.3%
|90.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|258 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
910
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3326
3315
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
574946
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|OxygenOS 10.0
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5065 mAh
|4510 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Yes (50% in 23 min)
|Full charging time
|0:43 hr
|0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
28:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
103
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|July 2021
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 324 USD
|~ 750 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT.
