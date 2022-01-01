Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.