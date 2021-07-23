Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord N100
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
- 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N100
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 17 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
96
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.3%
|82.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|94.6%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1354:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 GT +262%
931
257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 GT +170%
3375
1251
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
149537
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|OxygenOS 10.5
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5065 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Yes (50% in 55 min)
|Full charging time
|0:43 hr
|2:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|October 2020
|Release date
|July 2021
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 324 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.89 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.04 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT is definitely a better buy.
