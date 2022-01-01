Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 GT vs Realme 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 130% higher maximum brightness (1299 against 564 nits)
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (590K versus 397K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3 GT
vs
Realme 9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
Response time - 30 ms
Contrast - 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 GT +130%
1299 nits
Realme 9 Pro
564 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 GT +2%
86.3%
Realme 9 Pro
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 GT and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 GT +32%
910
Realme 9 Pro
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 GT +67%
3351
Realme 9 Pro
2004
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3 GT +49%
590860
Realme 9 Pro
397481
CPU 149460 -
GPU 226222 -
Memory 98324 -
UX 118224 -
Total score 590860 397481
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F3 GT +245%
4176
Realme 9 Pro
1211
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 4176 1211
PCMark 3.0 score 10503 9593
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5065 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
19:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
21:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
36:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.65
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2021 February 2022
Release date July 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT is definitely a better buy.

