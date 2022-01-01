Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 GT vs Realme GT2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Oppo Realme GT2

Ксиаоми Поко F3 GT
VS
Оппо Realme GT2
Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
Oppo Realme GT2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (1299 against 843 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (815K versus 590K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1129 and 910 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3 GT
vs
Realme GT2

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 GT +54%
1299 nits
Realme GT2
843 nits

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 GT +1%
86.3%
Realme GT2
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 GT and Oppo Realme GT2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 GT
910
Realme GT2 +24%
1129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 GT
3351
Realme GT2 +3%
3467
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3 GT
590860
Realme GT2 +38%
815740
CPU 149460 211314
GPU 226222 310239
Memory 98324 136870
UX 118224 159124
Total score 590860 815740
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F3 GT
4176
Realme GT2 +38%
5771
Stability 98% 74%
Graphics test 25 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 4176 5771
PCMark 3.0 score 10503 -
AnTuTu 9 Results (130th and 31st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5065 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (97% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Realme GT2
18:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Realme GT2
22:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Realme GT2
27:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.65
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 January 2022
Release date July 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

