Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Oppo Realme GT2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (1299 against 843 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (815K versus 590K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- The phone is 6-months newer
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1129 and 910 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.3%
|85.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|194.5 gramm (6.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
910
Realme GT2 +24%
1129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3351
Realme GT2 +3%
3467
|CPU
|149460
|211314
|GPU
|226222
|310239
|Memory
|98324
|136870
|UX
|118224
|159124
|Total score
|590860
|815740
|Stability
|98%
|74%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|4176
|5771
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10503
|-
AnTuTu 9 Results (130th and 31st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Realme UI 3.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5065 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Yes (97% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:43 hr
|0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
22:03 hr
Talk (3G)
27:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.65
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2021
|January 2022
|Release date
|July 2021
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT.
