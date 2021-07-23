Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
- Comes with 1065 mAh larger battery capacity: 5065 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 931 and 672 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.3%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 GT +39%
931
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 GT +39%
3375
2431
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
400322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
494769
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Realme UI 1.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5065 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|0:43 hr
|0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
27:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4640 x 3488
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2021
|October 2019
|Release date
|July 2021
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 324 USD
|~ 412 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT is definitely a better buy.
