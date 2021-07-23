Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 GT vs Reno 6 Z – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 Z, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (596K versus 352K)
  • Comes with 755 mAh larger battery capacity: 5065 vs 4310 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 931 and 601 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Z
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3 GT
vs
Reno 6 Z

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Reno 6 Z
454 nits

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass -
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 GT +3%
86.3%
Reno 6 Z
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 GT and Oppo Reno 6 Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 GT +55%
931
Reno 6 Z
601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 GT +92%
3387
Reno 6 Z
1761
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3 GT +69%
596731
Reno 6 Z
352242
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5065 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:43 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2021 July 2021
Release date July 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 324 USD -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT is definitely a better buy.

