Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Oppo Reno 6 Z
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 Z, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (596K versus 352K)
- Comes with 755 mAh larger battery capacity: 5065 vs 4310 mAh
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 931 and 601 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Z
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 32 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
88
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.3%
|84.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 GT +55%
931
601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 GT +92%
3387
1761
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3 GT +69%
596731
352242
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|ColorOS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5065 mAh
|4310 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:43 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5184 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|July 2021
|Release date
|July 2021
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 324 USD
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT is definitely a better buy.
