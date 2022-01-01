Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 GT vs Galaxy S21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Samsung Galaxy S21

Ксиаоми Поко F3 GT
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21
Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
Samsung Galaxy S21

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
  • Comes with 1065 mAh larger battery capacity: 5065 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (1299 against 854 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (688K versus 590K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3 GT
vs
Galaxy S21

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 421 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 GT +52%
1299 nits
Galaxy S21
854 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Gray, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 GT
86.3%
Galaxy S21 +1%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 GT and Samsung Galaxy S21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2900 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 850 MHz 760 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 GT
910
Galaxy S21 +13%
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 GT +4%
3351
Galaxy S21
3232
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3 GT
590860
Galaxy S21 +17%
688739
CPU 149460 190831
GPU 226222 245573
Memory 98324 124639
UX 118224 130708
Total score 590860 688739
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F3 GT
4176
Galaxy S21 +34%
5605
Stability 98% 66%
Graphics test 25 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 4176 5605
PCMark 3.0 score 10503 13938
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (130th and 87th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0
OS size - 28.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5065 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (55% in 50 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Galaxy S21
10:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Galaxy S21
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Galaxy S21
27:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.65
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 January 2021
Release date July 2021 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco F3 GT vs Poco X3 Pro
2. Poco F3 GT vs Nord 2 5G
3. Poco F3 GT vs Realme GT 5G
4. Poco F3 GT vs Realme GT Neo
5. Poco F3 GT vs Redmi K40 Gaming
6. Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy A52
8. Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S20
9. Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
10. Galaxy S21 vs iPhone 12 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish