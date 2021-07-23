Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 GT vs Vivo V21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Vivo V21

Ксиаоми Поко F3 GT
VS
Виво V21
Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
Vivo V21

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
  • Comes with 1065 mAh larger battery capacity: 5065 vs 4000 mAh
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (589K versus 372K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 908 and 572 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3 GT
vs
Vivo V21

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 9738%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Vivo V21
750 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 GT +2%
86.3%
Vivo V21
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 GT and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 GT +59%
908
Vivo V21
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 GT +110%
3361
Vivo V21
1597
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3 GT +58%
589632
Vivo V21
372474
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch OS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5065 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Vivo V21
33:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Vivo V21
91.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2021 April 2021
Release date July 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 324 USD ~ 313 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT or X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT or Oppo Realme GT 5G
4. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT or Oppo Realme GT Neo
5. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT or Redmi K40 Gaming
6. Vivo V21 or Samsung Galaxy A52
7. Vivo V21 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Vivo V21 or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
9. Vivo V21 or Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
10. Vivo V21 or OnePlus Nord CE 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish