Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Vivo V21e 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the Vivo V21e 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (596K versus 348K)
- Comes with 1065 mAh larger battery capacity: 5065 vs 4000 mAh
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 931 and 555 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 40 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
88
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.3%
|84.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~243 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 GT +68%
931
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 GT +94%
3387
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco F3 GT +71%
596731
348206
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Funtouch OS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5065 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Yes (72% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:43 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|-
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|May 2021
|Release date
|July 2021
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 324 USD
|~ 253 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1