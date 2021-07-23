Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 GT vs Mi 11 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Mi 11 Ultra

Ксиаоми Поко F3 GT
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11 Ультра
Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
  • Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1119 and 916 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3 GT
vs
Mi 11 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 91.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 510 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
926 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 234 gramm (8.25 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 GT
86.3%
Mi 11 Ultra +6%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 GT and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type - LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 GT
916
Mi 11 Ultra +22%
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 GT
3337
Mi 11 Ultra +4%
3478
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
695879
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (43rd and 9th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5
OS size - 31 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5065 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (67 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (90% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
11:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
28:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 128°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.3
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 March 2021
Release date July 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 324 USD ~ 1181 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. It has a better display, performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 or F3 GT
2. Oppo Realme GT 5G or Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
3. Xiaomi Mi 11X or Poco F3 GT
4. Oppo Realme X7 Max or Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
5. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
6. OnePlus 9 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
7. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
8. Oppo Find X3 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
9. Vivo X60 Pro Plus or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish