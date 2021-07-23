Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 GT vs Mi Max 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Mi Max 3

Ксиаоми Поко F3 GT
VS
Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 13% higher pixel density (395 vs 350 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 435 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5065 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3 GT
vs
Mi Max 3

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 350 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 79.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 33.5 ms
Contrast - 1814:1
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi Max 3
498 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 GT +8%
86.3%
Mi Max 3
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 GT and Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 3000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 509
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1333 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 GT
3375
Mi Max 3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi Max 3
116793
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi Max 3
150431

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 11
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5065 mAh 5500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 2:16 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED No
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* - No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi Max 3
78.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 July 2018
Release date July 2021 July 2018
Launch price ~ 324 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 1.584 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.417 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 Pro or Poco F3 GT
2. Realme GT 5G or Poco F3 GT
3. Mi 11X or Poco F3 GT
4. Realme X7 Max or Poco F3 GT
5. Galaxy A50 or Mi Max 3
6. P30 Lite or Mi Max 3
7. Redmi Note 8 Pro or Mi Max 3
8. Redmi Note 9S or Mi Max 3
9. Redmi Note 8 or Mi Max 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish