Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.