Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 GT vs Mi Note 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Mi Note 10

Ксиаоми Поко F3 GT
VS
Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10
Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 931 and 554 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3 GT
vs
Mi Note 10

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 87.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 137.9%
PWM - 215 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi Note 10
602 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 GT
86.3%
Mi Note 10 +2%
87.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 GT and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 GT +68%
931
Mi Note 10
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 GT +92%
3375
Mi Note 10
1758
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi Note 10
215024
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi Note 10
264399

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5065 mAh 5260 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi Note 10
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi Note 10
22:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi Note 10
33:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Mi Note 10
83.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 November 2019
Release date July 2021 December 2019
Launch price ~ 324 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 1.107 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.392 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs F3 GT
2. Oppo Realme GT 5G vs Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
3. Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Poco F3 GT
4. Oppo Realme X7 Max vs Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
5. Apple iPhone 11 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Note 10
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
8. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
9. Huawei P40 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish