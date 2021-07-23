Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 GT vs Poco F2 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs F2 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко F3 GT
VS
Ксиаоми Поко F2 Про
Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on July 23, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 365 mAh larger battery capacity: 5065 vs 4700 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3 GT
vs
Poco F2 Pro

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 177 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Poco F2 Pro
855 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 219 gramm (7.72 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 GT
86.3%
Poco F2 Pro +1%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 GT and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 650
GPU clock 850 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 GT +2%
931
Poco F2 Pro
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Poco F2 Pro
577786

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5065 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Poco F2 Pro
16:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Poco F2 Pro
25:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Poco F2 Pro
36:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 GT
n/a
Poco F2 Pro
83.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 May 2020
Release date July 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 324 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.03 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro.

