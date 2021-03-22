Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Apple iPhone 12 mini
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
- Comes with 2293 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 2227 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 65% longer battery life (114 vs 69 hours)
- Has a 1.27 inches larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (626K versus 540K)
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (721 against 634 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- 21% higher pixel density (476 vs 395 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 12.2 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
94
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|-
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|490 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1267 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
937
iPhone 12 mini +71%
1603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3304
iPhone 12 mini +29%
4254
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +16%
626337
540411
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:56 hr
|1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 +29%
15:58 hr
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 +57%
19:02 hr
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3 +92%
23:40 hr
12:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
Video quality
112
Generic camera score
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F3. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.
