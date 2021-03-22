Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Comes with 2699 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 20.5% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 95% higher maximum brightness (1308 against 670 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (685K versus 480K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.1 mm narrower
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1350 and 934 points
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +95%
1308 nits
iPhone SE (2020)
670 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 +31%
85.9%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3
934
iPhone SE (2020) +45%
1350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3
3277
iPhone SE (2020) +6%
3481
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +43%
685426
iPhone SE (2020)
480135

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size - 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)
Poco F3
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2320
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 338 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

