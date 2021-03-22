Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1346 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3174 mAh
- Shows 44% longer battery life (114 vs 79 hours)
- 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (620K versus 395K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (707 against 645 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- 15% higher pixel density (456 vs 395 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|85.41%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|98.8%
|PWM
|490 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1267 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +21%
914
755
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +58%
3224
2036
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
308916
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +57%
620667
395670
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|21 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:56 hr
|03:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 +41%
15:58 hr
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 +42%
19:02 hr
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3 +46%
23:40 hr
16:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
110
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2018
|Release date
|March 2021
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 1212 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.
