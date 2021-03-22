Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Apple iPhone XS Max

VS
Xiaomi Poco F3
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1346 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3174 mAh
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (114 vs 79 hours)
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (620K versus 395K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (707 against 645 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 15% higher pixel density (456 vs 395 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.4:9
PPI 395 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.41%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.8%
PWM 490 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +10%
707 nits
iPhone XS Max
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 +1%
85.9%
iPhone XS Max
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +21%
914
iPhone XS Max
755
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +58%
3224
iPhone XS Max
2036
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco F3
n/a
iPhone XS Max
308916
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +57%
620667
iPhone XS Max
395670
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 21 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 +41%
15:58 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 +42%
19:02 hr
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3 +46%
23:40 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2316
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 +16%
89.4 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2018
Release date March 2021 September 2018
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
15 (93.8%)
1 (6.3%)
Total votes: 16

