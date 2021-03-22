Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Asus ROG Phone 3

Ксиаоми Поко F3
VS
Асус Рог Фон 3
Xiaomi Poco F3
Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Comes with 1480 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4520 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1007 and 932 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3
722 nits
ROG Phone 3
724 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 +8%
85.9%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3
932
ROG Phone 3 +8%
1007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3
3313
ROG Phone 3 +2%
3382
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +1%
632834
ROG Phone 3
628240

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ROG UI
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 +10%
15:58 hr
ROG Phone 3
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3
19:02 hr
ROG Phone 3 +1%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3
23:40 hr
ROG Phone 3 +63%
38:12 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (71st and 31st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 125°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6000 x 4000
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3
n/a
ROG Phone 3
89.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2020
Release date March 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F3. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
