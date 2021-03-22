Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (685K versus 272K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.86 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1380 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3140 mAh
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (1308 against 811 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 12% higher pixel density (443 vs 395 PPI)
  • Weighs 53 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +61%
1308 nits
Pixel 4a
811 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3 +3%
85.9%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 618
GPU clock 587 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +69%
934
Pixel 4a
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +96%
3277
Pixel 4a
1668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +151%
685426
Pixel 4a
272574

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time - 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3
n/a
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3
n/a
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3
n/a
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco F3
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Poco F3
n/a
Pixel 4a
98
Generic camera score
Poco F3
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3
n/a
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 August 2020
Release date March 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 338 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

