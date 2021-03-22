Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (685K versus 272K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.86 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1380 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3140 mAh
- Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (1308 against 811 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Optical image stabilization
- 12% higher pixel density (443 vs 395 PPI)
- Weighs 53 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|83.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.3%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1267 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|August 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 338 USD
|~ 387 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.
