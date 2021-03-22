Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (632K versus 494K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (725 against 603 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
98
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
89
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
80
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1267 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +23%
939
765
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +6%
3301
3113
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +28%
632754
494516
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (24th and 75th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Magic UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:56 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
23:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Optical
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 550 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F3. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30 Pro.
