Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Honor 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко F3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30 Про
Xiaomi Poco F3
Huawei Honor 30 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4000 mAh
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (632K versus 494K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (725 against 603 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Honor 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +20%
725 nits
Honor 30 Pro
603 nits

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3
85.9%
Honor 30 Pro +5%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Huawei Honor 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 587 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +23%
939
Honor 30 Pro
765
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +6%
3301
Honor 30 Pro
3113
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +28%
632754
Honor 30 Pro
494516
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (24th and 75th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No (5 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3
15:58 hr
Honor 30 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3
19:02 hr
Honor 30 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco F3
23:40 hr
Honor 30 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 550 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F3. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Oppo Realme 7
4. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Xiaomi Mi 10T
5. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Xiaomi Redmi K40
6. Huawei Honor 30 Pro or Apple iPhone 11
7. Huawei Honor 30 Pro or Huawei Honor 20 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 30 Pro or Huawei P40
9. Huawei Honor 30 Pro or OnePlus 8 Pro
10. Huawei Honor 30 Pro or Huawei Mate 30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish