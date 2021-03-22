Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Mate 20 X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Huawei Mate 20 X

Ксиаоми Поко F3
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Х
Xiaomi Poco F3
Huawei Mate 20 X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (620K versus 401K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (707 against 642 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 14% higher pixel density (395 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Mate 20 X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 7.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.6:9
PPI 395 ppi 345 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 88.03%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97.4%
PWM 490 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 3 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +10%
707 nits
Mate 20 X
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3
85.9%
Mate 20 X +2%
88.03%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3
914
Mate 20 X
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3
3224
Mate 20 X
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco F3
n/a
Mate 20 X
300988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +55%
620667
Mate 20 X
401367
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 10.1
OS size 21 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 +2%
15:58 hr
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 +8%
19:02 hr
Mate 20 X
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3
23:40 hr
Mate 20 X +22%
28:49 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (75th and 81st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture - f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco F3
n/a
Mate 20 X
118
Video quality
Generic camera score
Poco F3
n/a
Mate 20 X
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3 +6%
89.4 dB
Mate 20 X
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2018
Release date March 2021 October 2018
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) - 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Oppo Realme 7
4. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T
5. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Xiaomi Redmi K40
6. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Apple iPhone XS
7. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Huawei P30 Pro
8. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Apple iPhone XS Max
10. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish