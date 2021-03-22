Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F3 vs Huawei P30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (114 vs 83 hours)
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (632K versus 386K)
  • Comes with 870 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3650 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (725 against 643 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F3
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco F3 +13%
725 nits
Huawei P30
643 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F3
85.9%
Huawei P30
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F3 and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F3 +31%
939
Huawei P30
716
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F3 +28%
3301
Huawei P30
2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco F3 +64%
632754
Huawei P30
386204
AnTuTu Android Results (24th and 132nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (67% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco F3 +15%
15:58 hr
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco F3 +17%
19:02 hr
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco F3 +5%
23:40 hr
Huawei P30
22:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco F3
n/a
Huawei P30
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2019
Release date March 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

